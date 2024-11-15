San Francisco police make arrest in Union Square smash-and-grab burglary

Police in San Francisco earlier this week arrested a woman suspected in an October retail smash-and-grab robbery in which one of the suspect's vehicles backed into the doors of a luxury store in Union Square to gain entry.

On Oct. 11 just before 3 a.m., police patrolling Union Square saw three vehicles driving away recklessly from the Christian Dior store on Post Street that had just been burglarized. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles, but it sped through a red light.

Due to safety risks, the chase was called off, a spokesperson for the department said.

Investigators determined that two vehicles parked in front of the Dior store while one vehicle backed into the doors in order to gain entry. Multiple suspects then got out of the vehicles and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, investigators developed probable cause to arrest a certain Denayaha Duree, 24, who was already in custody in another burglary case. For the Dior case, Duree was booked on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.