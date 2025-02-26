Asiana plane performs go-around at SFO after descending to low altitude

An Asiana Airlines plane had to perform a go-around at San Francisco International Airport last weekend after an air traffic controller informed the crew that the aircraft had descended to a low altitude, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 212 from Seoul, South Korea, was preparing to land at about 2 p.m. Sunday when the pilots were forced to abort the landing, circle around and try again.

Aviation expert Mike McCarron said go-arounds are not uncommon at busy airports.

"All the safety systems were in effect, the controllers watching the altitude, the pilots reacted appropriately," he said. "It basically shows that the systems were in place to make sure another incident did not happen."

In July 2013, Asiana Flight 214 from Seoul crashed and caught fire while attempting to land at SFO. The pilots descended too low and the plane clipped a seawall that separates the runway from San Francisco Bay.

There were 307 people on board. Two were killed in the crash and a third person died after being run over by a fire truck on the runway.