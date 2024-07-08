At least one injured in Dolores hill bomb

Despite the San Francisco Police Department telling skaters to not take part in the “hill vomb” dozens of them still gathered Saturday to board downhill, they just moved to a nearby street.

Now officials are saying at least one person was injured.

A San Francisco Fire Department public information officer told NBC Bay Area the person was skating without a helmet and was transferred to a nearby hospital.

The skater did not have any life-threatening injuries after the 5 p.m. accident, according to SFFD.

The Dolores Street "Hill Bomb", a popular unpermitted annual skateboarding gathering, typically takes place near Dolores Park and features crowds cheering on dozens of skateboarders racing down the middle of the street.

SFPD tried to stop the event by putting up barricades around Dolores Park, but ultaimetly did not stop the crowd once they began the event in a different location.

Last year, the department made dozens of arrests and charged more than 100 people with inciting a riot at an unpermitted skateboarding event over the weekend. Muni trains were vandalized during the clash.

At the time, the transit agency said damages to the train cost roughly $70,000 to fix.

There is also ongoing litigation over how police responded to last year's event.