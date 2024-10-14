San Francisco

Attendees gather to watch Blue Angels, final airshow displays at Fleet Week

By Christie Smith

Crowds gathered at the Marina Green in San Francisco on Sunday to catch the final airshows of the annual Fleet Week.

The Blue Angels had to cancel their flight on Saturday because the weather made it unsafe. But fans were treated to the show on Sunday, and many returned to try to catch it.

"It's kind of wild. You really don't appreciate planes until you get to see them in person like this. It's really exciting and nice, and the weather came out, so we're having a blast," said David, a spectator on Sunday.

Cindy McGregor said that although she wasn't able to see the headliners perform on Saturday, she and her family were able to enjoy other activities and a ship tour.

"I was like, alright, guys, I guess we will stay in the hotel and come on out here again, so we're really praying for the sun to stay," she said. So we're back, hoping to see the Blue Angels today."

Separately, a parachutist landed on two spectators on Sunday at Fleet Week.

According to the Navy, it was not immediately made clear what caused the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the individual and their family. Safety is our number one priority," the U.S. Navy said in a statement to NBC Bay Area. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause."

The mother and her daughter were assessed and suffered minor injuries, per the San Francisco Fire Department. The mother was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation,

