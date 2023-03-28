San Francisco

Officials Ask Public to Avoid Area in San Francisco's Financial District

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Officials in San Francisco instructed the public to avoid the area of Mission Street between Main and Fremont streets Tuesday morning.

The fire department said a 30th floor window at 350 Mission St. was cracked but secured by building engineers. No glass fell, according to the fire department.

Emergency crews were at the scene, the city's Department of Emergency Management said.

Traffic delays were expected in the area.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
