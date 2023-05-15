Banko Brown Case: Video Footage Released; SFDA Not Filing Charges Against Security Guard

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Monday released a series of reports and videos connected to the shooting death of Banko Brown by a security guard at a Walgreens last month.

In releasing the documents and footage, the district attorney's office announced that there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the security guard.

The links below were provided by the district attorney's office.

Banko Brown case reports

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Banko Brown case footage

WARNING: The video footage released by the district attorney's office may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.