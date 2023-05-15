San Francisco

Banko Brown Case: Video Footage Released; SFDA Not Filing Charges Against Security Guard

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Monday released a series of reports and videos connected to the shooting death of Banko Brown by a security guard at a Walgreens last month.

In releasing the documents and footage, the district attorney's office announced that there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the security guard.

The links below were provided by the district attorney's office.

Banko Brown case reports

Banko Brown case footage

WARNING: The video footage released by the district attorney's office may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

San Francisco May 13

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Responds to Banko Brown Case

San Francisco May 9

SF Supes Pass Resolution Calling for Release of Walgreens Shooting Footage

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
