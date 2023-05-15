Banko Brown Case: Video Footage Released; SFDA Not Filing Charges Against Security Guard

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office on Monday released a series of reports and videos connected to the shooting death of Banko Brown by a security guard at a Walgreens last month.
In releasing the documents and footage, the district attorney's office announced that there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the security guard.
The links below were provided by the district attorney's office.
Banko Brown case reports
- Declination of charges report into the death of Banko Brown on April 27, 2023
- Redacted Record of Investigation
- Redacted Suspect Interview Transcript with Homicide Investigators
- Redacted Police Incident Reports
Banko Brown case footage
- Walgreens Surveillance Video (April 27, 2023)
- Civilian Cell Phone Video Footage (April 27, 2023)
- SFPD Body Worn Camera Footage (April 27, 2023)
- Homicide Inspector Interview of Anthony (April 28, 2023)
WARNING: The video footage released by the district attorney's office may be disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.