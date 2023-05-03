Family of Banko Brown Demand Justice in Walgreens Security Guard Shooting

Two San Francisco supervisors are introducing a resolution demanding DA Brooke Jenkins release more information, including security camera video, of a deadly shooting at a Walgreens.

This comes one day after a very vocal crowd called on them to pressure Jenkins to re-examine her decision not to file charges against the security guard who fired the fatal shot at Banko Brown.

“I'm here for justice for Banko Brown, who was my little cousin, recently just got reunited with him,” said a community member.

Brown was shot and killed by a Walgreens security guard last week but the DA announced Monday that she would not be filing charges, saying the evidence points to a case of self-defense.

“I appreciate the expressions of concern that I've heard from virtually each and every one of you, and I think that it does bear some re-examination by the district attorney,” said Aaron Peskin, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The fatal shooting by a Walgreens security guard happened in Peskin's district.

He said police have security camera video of the exchange between the guard and Brown before the shooting. And now he's co-sponsoring a resolution "urging the district attorney to release police reports, witness accounts and video information.”

“That video can be released to the public and the board of supervisors. It's legal, it would not compromise any investigation now or in the future,” said Peskin. “My resolution calls for us to see that video and then we can draw our own conclusions.”

The formal resolution calling Jenkins to release more information on the fatal Walgreens shooting is co-sponsored by Supervisor Shamann Walton.

“The fact that we have somebody that gets shot, even if they were accused of committing a crime like stealing, that does not allow a security guard to be an executioner,” he said.

The SFPD has said a theft of some kind was happening at the time of the shooting.

According to a person familiar with the ongoing investigation, Brown was shot in the chest.

In her Monday announcement, the district attorney said that based on all the evidence, including security camera video, the security guard believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self defense.

A district attorney spokesperson said by phone that their office has not formally received the newly proposed resolution, so they cannot comment yet.

The resolution will be voted on by the full board next Tuesday.