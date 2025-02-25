BART train hits and kills person who fell on tracks in SF

A person was struck and killed by a BART train after they fell on the tracks at the Civic Center station in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The Civic Center station was closed, and trains were not stopping, BART said.

Crews responded around 8:45 a.m. to a major medical emergency after a report that an unauthorized person went onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesperson Jim Allison said.

Allison said Muni is providing service between affected stations during the service disruption. There is no estimate yet for when normal service will resume, and no other details about the possible collision were immediately available.

