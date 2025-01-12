BART delay in San Francisco due to fatality on tracks

BART reported a major delay in downtown San Francisco Saturday night after firefighters said they were summoned to a fatality on the tracks.

Firefighters said they were called about 8:45 p.m. to what BART described as a major medical emergency between the Civic Center and Powell Street stations.

The delay affected the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions, BART said on social media.

"A person was on the tracks for an unknown reason when a train approached and a collision appears to have occurred," BART spokesman Chris Filippi said in a recorded statement. "The person has been killed."

Red Line service was temporarily canceled because of the incident.

BART's Yellow Line continued to run to all San Francisco stations from Antioch to SFO/Millbrae, Filippi said.

Blue Line trains were running from Dublin/Pleasanton to West Oakland, he said.

There is a major delay on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions due to a major medical emergency between Civic Center and Powell Street stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 12, 2025