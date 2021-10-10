fleet week

BART Issues Event Trains Sunday for Fleet Week Air Show

Fleet Week air show events start about noon, with the Blue Angels scheduled to fly at 3:15 p.m., according to organizers

By Bay City News

The US Navy Blue Angels fly over San Francisco.
JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

BART is running three event trains on Sunday to accommodate riders headed to the Fleet Week Air Show at San Francisco's Marina Green.

The event trains will be added to the Sunday service plan, based on demand, BART officials said.

Fleet Week air show events start about noon, with the Blue Angels scheduled to fly at 3:15 p.m., according to organizers.

Parking is free at BART after 3 pm on weekdays and throughout weekends, except Milpitas and Berryessa/North San Jose stations, where parking lots are operated by VTA.

BART closes about 9 p.m. on Sunday, and riders should check schedules.

BART riders in Contra Costa County should note that rail replacement work on Sunday will reduce service to one track between Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill. Delays of 10-15 minutes are expected, and will be isolated to the work area. Riders can avoid delays by going to the Lafayette or Orinda stations.

More information about the air show is available at https://fleetweeksf.org/air-show-schedules/ . Information about BART schedules for Sunday is available at https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2021/news20211006

