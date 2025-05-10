BART

Law makers say BART outage shows how critical service is to Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Thousands had to find another way to get around the Bay Area Friday amid a BART outage.

Something Senator Scott Wiener said underscores how essential BART is to the Bay Area, and reminds people that supporting transit should be a priority.

“It really has massive impacts on the region and it’s yet another reminder of how critical, how essential BART is to the lifeblood to the functioning of the Bay Area and why we need to make sure that BART succeeds,” he said. 

Wiener also noted BART is headed for a fiscal cliff, and unless something is done to boost funding, people can expect drastic cuts to service everyday.

“We're working very hard right now in the state budget to provide more support for transit but more significantly, I have legislation I’m moving forward with my colleague Senator Jesse Arreguín from the East Bay to authorize a regional Bay Area revenue measure for transit so that we can create longer term sustainability,” he said.

