Batkid 10 years later: Crime-fighting cancer survivor doing ‘amazing'

Ten years ago Wednesday, Batkid saved San Francisco. Nowadays, the young cancer survivor is doing "amazing."

Miles Scott stole the hearts of people across the globe on Nov. 15, 2013, when the-then 5-year-old boy transformed into Batkid as part of a memorable wish from Make-A-Wish, the nonprofit organization that grants dream-come-true wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Wearing his Batkid mask and gear, the youngster took to the streets of San Francisco where he stymied villains, foiled crime and even rescued San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal.

"What Batkid did was be able to bring together this whole kind of community to participate in changing his life in giving him this wish, this dream, this sort of magical experience," Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area CEO Betsy Biern said. "In doing that, I think one of the things that Make-A-Wish does, is [it] brings people together."

These days, Scott remains cancer free and enjoys life in a small town near the Oregon border, according to Make-A-Wish.

"I'm doing amazing," he said. "I would love to just say, 'Yeah, I’m fine.'"

The high schooler has traded in his Batkid costume for a football uniform. And instead of a Batmobile, he now drives a tractor on the family farm, according to Make-A-Wish. As for the Batkid outfit, Scott's brother wore it last Halloween.