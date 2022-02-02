Bay Area Student Takes Unique Approach to Land Dream Job at Pixar

A Bay Area student is catching a lot of attention on social media for her efforts to get noticed by her dream employer.

Jessie Plascencia is a junior art student at San Francisco State University who aspires to work at Pixar.

"I am the animation society president at my school, and I take animation really seriously," Plascencia said.

She dreams of being an intern at Pixar, and she often draws characters from their movies in chalk right outside the company's headquarters.

"I kind of come here and get used to drawing every day at my dream studio," she said.

She's already getting feedback from them.

"One of the art directors, he was riding his bike and he stopped in the middle of the road and was like 'I found you! It's you! You're the one that's been doing it'," she explained. "And I'm like, 'yeah, that's me'."

Plascencia sent in her application for a position and is waiting for a call from the Pixar studio, but in the meantime she's getting plenty of attention for her TikTok job applications.

She appreciates the feedback from both the social media platform and Pixar employees, but has also taken the time to send in an application for the position.