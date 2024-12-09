Syria

Bay Area Syrian community celebrates downfall of Assad regime

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many gathered in San Francisco on Sunday to celebrate the recent downfall of the Assad regime in Syria.

The regime has been in power since the 1970s and the historical moment has effects that can be felt worldwide.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Living under Assad for me for 24 years, Bashar Assad, his father 10 years before through the revolution 13 years 14 years unbelievable. I am surprisingly positively shocked," said Frias Arodaki, a Syrian activist.

Arodaki helped organize the event and said it was important to celebrate the "victory of the Syrian people against a tyrant."

Syrian rebels captured the city of Damascus, leading to Naid Bashi Assad's downfall in the country.

"It's a great moment triumph for the Syrian people after 5 decades of the Assad tyranny. Finally, we can say the Syrian people are free," said Ziad, an attendee.

Youman Horta with the Syrian American Council said the moment has profound impacts on Syrian Americans.

Local

San Francisco 49ers 31 mins ago

49ers beat the Bears 38-13 to spoil Thomas Brown's coaching debut

bay area weather 6 hours ago

Spare the Air alert: Hazy and foggy weather in Bay Area

"I'm an American. I have always had my freedom, but I'm very privileged, but for us as Syrians and Americans who have family back in Syria, it means they no longer have the fear of being potentially imprisoned or to not speak freely," Horta said.

Maya Fallaha said, "It's a celebration of a new beginning."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Yes, there is a lot of work still ahead of us, but at least we are rid of a brutal criminal regime," Fallaha said.

This article tagged under:

SyriaSan Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us