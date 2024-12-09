Bay Area Syrian community celebrates downfall of Assad regime

Many gathered in San Francisco on Sunday to celebrate the recent downfall of the Assad regime in Syria.

The regime has been in power since the 1970s and the historical moment has effects that can be felt worldwide.

"Living under Assad for me for 24 years, Bashar Assad, his father 10 years before through the revolution 13 years 14 years unbelievable. I am surprisingly positively shocked," said Frias Arodaki, a Syrian activist.

Arodaki helped organize the event and said it was important to celebrate the "victory of the Syrian people against a tyrant."

Syrian rebels captured the city of Damascus, leading to Naid Bashi Assad's downfall in the country.

"It's a great moment triumph for the Syrian people after 5 decades of the Assad tyranny. Finally, we can say the Syrian people are free," said Ziad, an attendee.

Youman Horta with the Syrian American Council said the moment has profound impacts on Syrian Americans.

"I'm an American. I have always had my freedom, but I'm very privileged, but for us as Syrians and Americans who have family back in Syria, it means they no longer have the fear of being potentially imprisoned or to not speak freely," Horta said.

Maya Fallaha said, "It's a celebration of a new beginning."

"Yes, there is a lot of work still ahead of us, but at least we are rid of a brutal criminal regime," Fallaha said.