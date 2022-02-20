Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Bay Area's Ukrainian-American Community Concerned as Conflict Develops

By Christie Smith

Ukrainian-Americans in the Bay Area are watching closely as the situation overseas develops.

Many people at Saint Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church in San Francisco gathered Sunday morning for prayer as they follow developments that suggest Russia is closer to an invasion of Ukraine.

"I have my father, mother and actually all my family is in Kiev, Ukraine. So yeah..." said Vitalii Fokin of San Jose.

Residents like Fokin have friends and family abroad and are unsure what the future holds.

I was expecting something like this for a long time," said San Francisco resident Tatiana Fedyk. "But there probably will be a solution because humanity comes to the edge and stops, typically. I believe in that."

