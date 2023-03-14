Shooting in San Francisco Ends on Bay Bridge: CHP

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that ended on the Bay Bridge Tuesday.

The incident began at around 6 p.m. when officers were responding to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of Buchanan Street.

When they got there, they were told someone was firing shots from a car that fled the scene.

Officers were able to locate the suspected car on Yerba Buena Island and when they attempted to confront the suspect, the driver drove off and a pursuit began onto the Bay Bridge, police said.

Police were eventually able to stop the car and detain several suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.

No additional information was immediately available.