Bay to Breakers: Course map, road closure information

Grab your best costume and lace up your running shoes, Bay to Breakers is this weekend!

The annual race across San Francisco is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The 7-mile course begins near the Ferry Building in the Financial District and comes to an end at Ocean Beach.

Bay to Breakers map.

Race coordinator Kyle Meyers said runners have all kinds of ways to take part this year.

"We've got our elite race up front; our centipede division, which is 13 runners tied together," he said. "New for this year is the two-person relay. We also have the Bay to Breakers bonus, which is an extra 3K on the Great Highway. We also have a corporate teams division as well."

There will be some road closures in effect, including by the finish line starting Friday. Closures near the starting line kick in at 7 p.m. Saturday. All other race related closures take effect at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Visit baytobreakers.com for more information.