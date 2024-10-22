New park opens next to Chase Center in San Francisco

San Francisco on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its newest park.

The new 5-acre Bayfront Park, located next to Chase Center, provides walking paths and sweeping views of the Bay.

The park features structures made from reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge. It's also set up to be resilient to climate change, with flood-resistant landscaping designed for sea level rise.

Today, we celebrated the opening of Bayfront Park, a beautiful 5-acre public space next to @ChaseCenter in Mission Bay. A key feature is the use of reclaimed steel from the Bay Bridge and anchors from the @SFPort, honoring the site’s maritime history.



This park not only… pic.twitter.com/kWxoOYAGaP — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 22, 2024