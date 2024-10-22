San Francisco

New park opens next to Chase Center in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Bayfront Park in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its newest park.

The new 5-acre Bayfront Park, located next to Chase Center, provides walking paths and sweeping views of the Bay.

The park features structures made from reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge. It's also set up to be resilient to climate change, with flood-resistant landscaping designed for sea level rise.

San Francisco
