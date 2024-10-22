New park opens next to Chase Center in San Francisco

San Francisco on Tuesday celebrated the opening of its newest park.
The new 5-acre Bayfront Park, located next to Chase Center, provides walking paths and sweeping views of the Bay.
The park features structures made from reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge. It's also set up to be resilient to climate change, with flood-resistant landscaping designed for sea level rise.
