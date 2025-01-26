Bayview YMCA hosts Black History Month, Lunar New Year celebration to unite community

San Francisco's Bayview YMCA hosted the fifteenth annual Black History Month and Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday.

The event is meant to celebrate the cultures of the neighborhood and strengthen ties across those cultures. Attendees and organizers said this year's event is more special because it aims to unite people in uncertain times.

"It's important that people know that they have people who actually care about them genuinely with no strings attached, have a good time, enjoy yourself, and know where you can come to get the support you need," said Tacing Parker, senior executive director of Bayview YMCA.

Lion dancers and YMCA Line dancers filled the event as crowds from across the area gathered and participated in dancing, drumming, and dining.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event became a show of solidarity against hate amid a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric.

"It's unpredictable. We don't know. It's a new president and a new government. We don't know what's up, so all we can do is hope and pray that things turn out for the better. Events like this bring us closer together to support each other," said Keith Anderson of San Francisco.

Sarah Wan, executive director of the Community Youth Center of San Francisco, said that in January, many seniors came into the office with questions and worries about national and local current events.

"Sometimes they get a lot of fake news from the internet or from WeChat or social media; they don't know if that's real or fake news. That instills a lot of fear," Wan said. "We're really trying to provide them resources we know from gov or trusted sources."

The Bayview YMCA, Community Youth Center of San Francisco, and Chinatown Community Development Center presented Saturday's event.