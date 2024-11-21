San Francisco

Jackknifed big-rig shuts down part of eastbound I-80 in San Francisco

By Bay City News

A jackknifed big-rig blocks a portion of eastbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco.
CHP San Francisco

A jackknifed big-rig blocked a portion of eastbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The big-rig shut down four eastbound lanes of I-80 just east of First Street, near the start of the lower deck of the Bay Bridge, the CHP said on social media around 5:40 a.m.

According to the agency, the affected highway was estimated to fully reopen by 9 a.m.

