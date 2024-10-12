Blue Angels cancel flight due to weather

The Blue Angels were forced to cancel their flight for Saturday's Fleet Week Air Show due to weather conditions, according to the organization.

The annual fall tradition, which runs from Oct. 7 through Oct. 14, was set to include three separate air shows on Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Blue Angels were set to headline the air shows, but there will be plenty of other aerial performances.

"The Blue Angels conducted an observation flight and determined that due to the fog it was not safe to fly," SF Fleet Week wrote in a Facebook post. "They’ll be back tomorrow. If you missed the action today, get ready for a great show tomorrow!"

Ahead of Saturday's scheduled show, weather conditions were expected to impact flights potentially.

San Francisco’s illustrious fog was expected to negatively impact Fleet Week’s always thrilling air show featuring the Blue Angels this weekend.

According to the Blue Angels, to do a high show, the ceiling has to be 8,000 feet or higher, and the visibility has to be at least three nautical miles. Under those conditions, the Blue Angels are able to perform their iconic rolls, loops, passes, and diamond formations.

Overcast conditions would require a cloud ceiling of at least 4,500 feet for the Blue Angels to execute a low show, including pilots performing some maneuvers but none of the rolling.

If the ceiling dropped to 1,000 feet, viewers would have seen a flat show. The Blue Angels said ahead of the weekend that they would not fly if clouds were lower than 1,000 feet.