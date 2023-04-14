Read: Bob Lee's Family Releases Statement Following Suspect's Arrest

Following the arrest of a suspect in the killing of Bob Lee, the Cash App founder's family released a statement Thursday, celebrating their "loving" son, brother and father and thanking authorities "for bringing his killer to Justice."

Lee was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours of April 4 in San Francisco. The suspect, 38-year-old tech consultant Nima Momeni, was arrested Thursday.

Court documents released Friday allege Momeni stabbed Lee with a kitchen knife multiple times after the two men got into an argument over the suspect's sister.

Read the Lee family statement below:

Bob was a loving Son, Brother and Father.

He positively affected millions of people throughout his life. He had an overarching need to make technology accessible, and to help out everyone. Bob's dream was to make technology free and available.

From a modest upbringing in the midwest, he started out programing and making web pages for the small business that bordered our parent's own store. Many people may not know, in the early days of tech one of the first computer viruses, Code Red, shut down the world. A young Bob created the solution unpaid and then gave it to the world for free. That's who Bob was.

He spent the rest of his career on that same path. Through his help in creating Android, he made a cheaper and widely used OS. With Square, later block, he was able to solve a major problem for small businesses and help them to democratize cost effective payments. With Cash App, he helped the all people access the digital payments world. What attracted him to MobileCoin was their idea to connect business and payments around the world.

Bob loved being in San Francisco, and San Francisco loved Bob. Walking down the street would sometimes be difficult because every young person with a dream would search him out, and he would make time for every one.

After our Mom's passing 3 years ago, Dad moved in with Bob to share in his life and support. Bob's new job took him to Miami, Dad came along as well. His love for his Family and San Francisco kept him coming back.

Personally, Bob felt it was important to not judge based on someones beliefs. This caused so many people to love him from a Burning Man Camp to San Francisco to Miami and across the world. This philosophy afforded him friends from every walk of life. His love of music and art created an amazing group of truly individual and loving people. This community has been extremely supportive in his passing.

Every day around the world, people interact with technology that Bob helped create. Bob will live on through these interactions and his dreams of improving all of our lives.

As a family, we're very thankful to the hard working Detectives at the SFPD for bringing his killer to Justice. Our next steps will be to work with the District Attorney's office to ensure that this person is not allowed to hurt anyone else or walk free.

From the Family of Bob Lee