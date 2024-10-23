Bob Lee murder case: Trial of Nima Momeni continues with sister's testimony

Prosecutors in the trial of the man charged with murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee on Wednesday aimed to discredit testimony from the star witness in the case.

The murder trial of Nima Momeni continued in San Francisco with the defendant's sister Khazar taking the stand for the fourth consecutive day. But the tone of the testimony differered from previous days.

On Wednesday morning, exchanges between prosecutors and Khazar Momeni were combative, even hostile at times, with ongoing objections, as well as a number of sidebar conversations between attorneys and the judge.

The emotions were tense as Lee’s ex-wife Krista Lee left the courtroom distraught by the testimony.

Khazar Momeni has in her testimony has detailed days of partying leading up to the day Bob Lee was stabbed to death on April 4, 2023, in a secluded area of San Francisco.

She also made allegations of sexual assault against a third party who has been identified as a drug dealer.