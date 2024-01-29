Body found on tracks near Balboa Park BART station in SF

A body was found on BART train tracks in San Francisco early Monday morning, according to the transit agency.

The body was found on the tracks near Balboa Park Station between 1 and 1:30 a.m., BART said.

"The circumstances of the individual's entry into the trackway is under investigation but no foul play is suspected," the transit agency said.

Around 4:30 a.m., BART advised commuters on social media that service at Balboa Park on the San Francisco line was suspended. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., it announced the full resumption of service at the station.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Two trains were delayed while the San Francisco Coroner's Office and BART police recovered the body, the transit agency said.

There were no further details about the body immediately available.