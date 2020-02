Police in San Francisco are investigating after a body was found floating in Elk Glen Lake Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers and fire crews responded to the lake at around 9 a.m. and recovered the body from the water. It was then transferred it to the Medical Examiner, authorities said.

The cause of death is not yet known.

Police are asking anyone with information about the death to call the 24-hour SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."