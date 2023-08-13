San Francisco

Body found at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

A body was found in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco Sunday, police said.

Police were called to the area of Fulton Street and 22nd Avenue around 7:30 p.m., not far from the Outside Lands music festival.

When they arrived, they found a dead woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

