Police are investigating a bomb threat at San Francisco State University.

Officials said no one will be permitted to stay on the university's main campus while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

SFSU has received an unconfirmed bomb threat for a few buildings on the main campus. SF State Police is working with SFPD to investigate the matter. A campus closure has been activated for the SFSU Main Campus only. No one will be permitted to remain on the main campus. (1/2) — San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) December 19, 2019