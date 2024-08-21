San Francisco

Boy shot in San Francisco, taken to hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boy was shot near Fort Mason and Aquatic Park in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The boy was shot at about 12:38 p.m. in the area of North Point and Polk streets, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

His age wasn't immediately known.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and anyone else who may have been injured but did not find anyone right away, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us