Boy shot in San Francisco, taken to hospital

A boy was shot near Fort Mason and Aquatic Park in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The boy was shot at about 12:38 p.m. in the area of North Point and Polk streets, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

His age wasn't immediately known.

Officers searched the area for the suspect and anyone else who may have been injured but did not find anyone right away, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.