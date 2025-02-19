Bullets damage cars, homes in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle

Residents in San Francisco's Duboce Triangle neighborhood said they woke up to gunfire early Monday morning. They didn't find anyone shot, but police said cars and houses were hit by a barrage of bullets.

A tow truck arrived Tuesday afternoon to haul away one of two crashed cars parked in the area of Castro and Waller streets. There was a bullet hole in the windshield of one of the vehicles. Residents who live nearby said it's one of the many things they found after gunfire woke them up at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

"I was sound asleep when all of a sudden 'bap, bap, bap, bap, bap' multiple times," Father Kirill Sokolov said. "I thought 12 times. My wife said it was many more. She's a lighter sleeper than me."

According to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman's office, police recovered 17 shell casings at the scene, and they believe it was at the end of a chase that started a few blocks away in the Castro. That's where investigators say someone left a nightclub in the neighborhood and was followed by two different cars. Those cars apparently tried boxing the victim in, ending in a crash.

According to police, the chase ended at Castro and Waller streets. Police said that's where the victim jumped out of his car and ran off. Multiple people from both of the pursuit vehicles got out and ran after him.

Police did not say exactly when or where the gunfire started or stopped.

NBC Bay Area spotted a bullet hole in the windshield of a car parked at Lloyd and Castro streets and bullet holes in a couple houses on Lloyd. Residents said police also recovered bullet casings there.

Police also said the victim got away without being hit and called them for help.

When officers arrived, the two chase cars and the people inside were gone.

Police are trying to find images of the whole situation as neighbors try to figure out how to fix the damage to their shot-up homes and crashed cars on the street.