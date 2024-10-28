Would-be burglars ram SF storefront in Union Square

Would-be burglars rammed the front of a Louis Vuitton store Monday morning in San Francisco's Union Square but were unable to enter, according to police.

At about 4:15 a.m., San Francisco patrol officers in the area of Union Square witnessed a vehicle crash into the front doors of a business in the 200 block of Geary Street, police said. When the vehicle was unable to force entry, multiple suspects left the vehicle and fled in two other waiting vehicles.

One of the suspect vehicles was last seen traveling westbound on Geary Street, and the other went southbound on Stockton Street, police said.

No merchandise was stolen, but there was significant damage to the front of the store, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.