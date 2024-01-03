San Francisco

Thieves smash into San Francisco bank with car, steal money

By NBC Bay Area staff

Aftermath of a burglary at a Bank of America in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

Multiple suspects stole money from a Bank of America in San Francisco early Wednesday morning after smashing into the business with a vehicle, according to police.

The burglary happened at about 3:40 a.m. along the 3700 block of Balboa Street, police said.

Officers searched the bank and determined that an undisclosed amount of money had been taken.

The suspects were last seen heading southbound on 39th Avenue in an SUV, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

