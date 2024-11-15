San Francisco burglary suspect injured after jumping from overpass

A man suspected in a liquor store burglary in San Francisco last week jumped off a freeway overpass after his getaway car crashed on Highway 101, police said Thursday.

The burglary was reported about 2:12 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 700 block of 22nd Street, where several suspects had broken down the store's front entry and took merchandise and cash.

The suspected burglary crew fled in several cars and officers spotted one of the vehicles on northbound Highway 101 and tried to pull it over. The car didn't stop and officers didn't pursue it, according to a press release from San Francisco police.

The officers continued on Highway 101 and eventually came upon the suspect's car, which had crashed on the freeway near the Seventh Street exit.

They then saw the suspect jump off the freeway overpass and land about 40 feet below, onto 15th and Vermont streets.

The suspect was taken into custody and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries caused by the fall, police said.

During an investigation, police seized a loaded gun, along with merchandise allegedly stolen during the burglary.

Investigators also determined that the vehicles used in the burglary were stolen, and later recovered.

Investigators determined the suspect was also allegedly involved in two other break-ins that occurred that same night in the Ingleside and Mission districts. He was was arrested in connection with three separate burglaries. His name was not released.