San Francisco businesses hope to capitalize as big events draw crowds to the city

San Francisco is hoping to see a boost in business this weekend as people pour into the city for Valentine's Day dinners and big events like the NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year Parade.

On Friday morning, people seemed excited to be lined up outside for all kinds of big brand experiences linked to All-Star weekend.

The big draw was for shoes. Foot Locker had lines around the corner as people lined up for a new sneaker rollout, while Shoe Palace hosted an event with Steph Curry's Under Armour shoe brand.

Meanwhile, at restaurants like John's Grill, business was picking up quickly.

"We're looking at a thousand reservations," owner John Konstin said. "Lots of couples, lots of big parties."

Konstin's hope is to keep the momentum going through the weekend.

For those hoping to avoid traffic in the city, Muni will offer free service on all buses and rail cars, with the exception of cable cars. That starts Saturday and continues through Sunday.