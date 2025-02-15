San Francisco

San Francisco businesses hope to capitalize as big events draw crowds to the city

Valentine's Day, NBA All-Star events and the Chinese New Year Parade have San Francisco businesses seeing dollar signs

By Sergio Quintana

San Francisco is hoping to see a boost in business this weekend as people pour into the city for Valentine's Day dinners and big events like the NBA All-Star Game and Chinese New Year Parade.

On Friday morning, people seemed excited to be lined up outside for all kinds of big brand experiences linked to All-Star weekend.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The big draw was for shoes. Foot Locker had lines around the corner as people lined up for a new sneaker rollout, while Shoe Palace hosted an event with Steph Curry's Under Armour shoe brand.

NBA All-Star Game Feb 13

NBA All-Star 2025: Times, details, how to watch the weekend's events

NBA All-Star Game 23 hours ago

All hands on deck for SF security for NBA All-Star weekend, Chinese New Year Parade

Meanwhile, at restaurants like John's Grill, business was picking up quickly.

"We're looking at a thousand reservations," owner John Konstin said. "Lots of couples, lots of big parties."

Konstin's hope is to keep the momentum going through the weekend.

For those hoping to avoid traffic in the city, Muni will offer free service on all buses and rail cars, with the exception of cable cars. That starts Saturday and continues through Sunday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us