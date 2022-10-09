Warriors

Caltrain to Chase Center Sunday for Warriors' Pre-Season Home Opener

Given the large crowds expected, riders are encouraged by Caltrain to purchase passes through the Caltrain mobile app or use Clipper to avoid lines at ticket vending machines

Caltrain is available Sunday for Golden State Warriors fans to take to Chase Center for the team's pre-season home opener with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The matchup begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fans can take Caltrain to the San Francisco Station at 4th and King streets. From there, it is less than a one-mile walk to Chase Center or transfer on MUNI light rail.

Riders are encouraged to check the schedule for service to and from Chase Center to ensure they are at the platform with a paid ticket before trains arrive and depart.

Given the large crowds expected, riders are encouraged by Caltrain to purchase passes through the Caltrain mobile app or use Clipper to avoid lines at ticket vending machines. Caltrain is a proof-of-payment system; tickets are not sold onboard trains, but can be purchased at station ticket machines or via mobile ticketing before boarding. Day passes purchased through the mobile app are valid on the day of purchase through the end of the service day.

Parking at Caltrain stations costs $5.50 for the day, and permits can be purchased using the Caltrain mobile app or through ticket machines onsite. The mobile app can be used immediately after parking, as it requires a space number. Paid parking rules are enforced throughout the day.

A Caltrain spokesperson said customers are being reminded that open alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the trains beginning at 9 p.m. on special event days and nights. Caltrain encourages riders to wear a face covering while on board.

For more information about Caltrain schedules and fares or for help planning your trip, call Caltrain Customer Service at (800) 660.4287 or TTY at (650) 508.6448 or visit www.caltrain.com.

