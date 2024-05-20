Caltrain extension into downtown SF gets $3 billion boost

A vision to connect San Francisco to other parts of the Bay Area and the state is one step closer to reality after a big boost from the federal government.

A project called The Portal will extend the current Caltrain rail line into the Salesforce Transit Center in the heart of downtown San Francisco.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority recently received more than $3 billion from the federal government for the project to connect trains to the transit center.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.