Caltrain weekend service changes between San Francisco, Mountain View

Morning and late night Caltrain service between San Francisco and Mountain View will be affected Saturday and Sunday as the railroad tests electrified service that will replace its diesel trains.

Buses will substitute for the first four northbound trains (221, 225, 229 and 233) and the first three southbound trains (224, 228, 232) between San Francisco and Mountain View, Caltrain said Friday.

The buses will stop only at San Francisco, Millbrae, Hillsdale, Redwood City, Palo Alto, and Mountain View, Caltrain said.

Regular train service will commence with northbound train 237, departing San Jose at 12:12 p.m., and southbound train 236, departing San Francisco at 11:58 a.m.

Southbound train 280 will depart San Francisco at 10:28 p.m., 30 minutes earlier than regularly scheduled. It will be renumbered as 680.

The last northbound train 281 and the last southbound train 284 are cancelled.

Regular weekend service will resume on April 27.