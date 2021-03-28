Lombard Street

Caltrans Planning Daytime Lane Closures of Lombard Street

The closures are expected to go through July and will reduce Lombard Street to one lane in both directions between Van Ness Avenue and Lyon Street, Caltrans officials said.

By Bay City News

San Francisco Crooked Street
Eric Risberg/AP

Caltrans is planning continued daytime lane closures of Lombard Street in San Francisco for a series of roadway improvements.

Noise and delays are anticipated in the area, and drivers are encouraged to use various parallel streets as alternate routes. Parking control officers will be at the site to direct traffic.

Current scheduled work during the next month includes base lift paving work on Monday through Friday, electrical work on April 13 through April 17 and lift paving work on April 19 through April 23.

The improvement project includes replacing parking slabs and parking spots, grinding and repaving the roadway, upgrading various curb ramps, utility work, electrical work and restriping lanes and crosswalks.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Lombard StreetSan Francisco
