Reacting to San Francisco's $6M Campaign to Boost Tourism

With summer just around the corner, the city of San Francisco is spending millions of dollars on a tourism campaign, and some locals' reactions aren't exactly favorable.

Some say the ad produced by San Francisco Travel misses the city's charm while others say it's a veil over the city's filthy streets, open-air drug use and daily crime problem.

It's the city's first TV commercial and will air through October in cities such as New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston and Houston.

