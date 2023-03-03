Candy Store Becomes Latest San Francisco Business Hit by Burglars

Another business owner in San Francisco was left cleaning up after a burglary.

This happened at candy store Shaw’s in the West Portal neighborhood, an area that’s been particularly hard hit by recent waves of vandalism and theft.

The break in happened overnight despite the business having cameras and an alarm.

The merchants association said more needs to be done to stop the crime.

“At about 5 o'clock in the morning somebody broke our front door, smashed the glass came in,” said Diana Zogaric,

She shared video of someone breaking in and making their way past the candy and ice cream.

“We have an alarm, we have cameras, and none of that deterred them from coming in.” said Zogaric.

A cash box and $600 was taken.

On Friday morning, their new social media post read, “We were robbed. They took cash. Now we will be one of the many boarded up storefronts in the city, when will it stop?”

“I really think it's important that people around the city know what's going on. I think it's important for people to know that as much as this sucks this is bad that things like this happen supporting small business is always good,” said Zogaric.

Shoppers supported Shaws and noted overnight crime there isn’t new.

“This is the fourth window break-in that I know of in the past week or two, we also have almost unchecked graffiti,” said Deidre Von Rock.

She is the president of the West Portal Merchants Association and says something has to change.

“Do we need private security? Do we need private cameras? What will help what will deter and it’s very frustrating,” he said.

There are city ambassadors walking the street and the mayor has proposed a $27.6 million budget supplemental to help fund police overtime -- triggered by staffing shortages.

A spokesperson for Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents the area, says she supports this and other efforts, including more cameras.

“As much awareness as we can give to the community and as much support as we can give our government so they can help us in these situations is good,” said Zogaric.