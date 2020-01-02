San Francisco police

Car Break-Ins May Be Down in SF for 2019

By Bay City News

Ahead of the year-end release of statistics on crime, San Francisco police said through the end of November, burglaries from vehicles were down 3 percent.

Thefts from vehicles totaled 23,309 in the first 11 months of 2019, down from 23,921 in the first eleven months of 2018.

For all of 2018, thefts from vehicles were down 17 percent to 25,974 thefts. Vehicles break-ins have plagued the Police Department, prompting changes to reduce the number of thefts.

An average of 2,119 vehicle break-ins occurred in the first 11 months of last year. At that rate, break-ins in all of 2019 would come in 2 percent less than the previous year.

