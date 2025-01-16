San Francisco

Car crashes into bar in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

A car slammed into a San Francisco bar Wednesday morning following a separate collision, according to the fire department.

An initial two-car crash happened at about 9:12 a.m. along the 1400 block of Valencia Street, the fire department said. One of the cars then crashed into the Dovre Club.

Two adults, both from the cars involved in the initial collision, suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The Dovre Club suffered significant damage.

