Cause of SF Pier 45 Fire Remains Under Investigation

The San Francisco Fire Department and the Port of San Francisco continue to investigate what caused the four-alarm fire that ripped through Pier 45 Saturday.

The powerful blaze destroyed a warehouse and was close to making severe damage to the historic SS Jeremiah O'Brien, a ship used during World War II.

Over 100 firefighters were on scene battling the fire which was contained several hours later Saturday.

No deaths or major injuries were reported during the incident, but one firefighter suffered a severe laceration to the hand and was taken to the hospital. The firefighter was released hours later and sent home to be with his family.

According to Larry Collins from the San Francisco Community Fishing Association, thousands of crab, shrimp and black cod traps worth up to $5 million were lost in the blaze, thus taking a devastating toll on the city's fishing industry.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. SFFD and Port of San Francisco officials will hold a press conference to provide updates at 1:00 p.m. You can watch the live press conference on the video player above.