Celebration Kicks Off for 150th Anniversary of Golden Gate Park

The celebration of the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park kicks off Tuesday in San Francisco with the planting of 150 trees, according to parks officials.

The kickoff begins at 11 a.m. with Mayor London Breed and others on John F. Kennedy Drive at Eighth Avenue.

People who attend will get a peek at what's to come in the yearlong celebration that includes attractions and events.

The trees will be planted by 150 volunteers and 150 improvements to the park will be announced. A free community celebration will be held April 4, 150 years to the day after the state Legislature created the American treasure.