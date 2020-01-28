San Francisco

Celebration Kicks Off for 150th Anniversary of Golden Gate Park

By Bay City News

GGP106

The celebration of the 150th anniversary of Golden Gate Park kicks off Tuesday in San Francisco with the planting of 150 trees, according to parks officials.

The kickoff begins at 11 a.m. with Mayor London Breed and others on John F. Kennedy Drive at Eighth Avenue.

People who attend will get a peek at what's to come in the yearlong celebration that includes attractions and events.

Local

crime 57 mins ago

East Bay Man Arrested on Gun Offenses Following Alleged Standoff

Super Bowl LIV 3 hours ago

49ers Fans Flock to Super Bowl LIV in Miami

The trees will be planted by 150 volunteers and 150 improvements to the park will be announced. A free community celebration will be held April 4, 150 years to the day after the state Legislature created the American treasure.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoGolden Gate Park
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us