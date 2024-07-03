Prosecutors charge man accused of pushing woman in path of BART train with murder

Prosecutors in San Francisco have charged a man for allegedly pushing a woman into the path of a BART train on Monday and killing her.

Trevor Belmont, 49, also known as Hoak Taing, has been charged with one count of murder, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office. He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury on a vulnerable person and that he allegedly intentionally killed the woman while lying in wait.

On Monday around 11 p.m., San Mateo resident Corazon Dandan, 74, was standing on the platform at the Powell Street BART station when she was allegedly pushed into the path of a Millbrae-bound train. Dandan sustained severe head injuries and fell onto the platform, according to prosecutors. She was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died.

Belmont is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday and remains in custody.