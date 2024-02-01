San Francisco

Dozens of Gaza war protesters face charges in November Bay Bridge shutdown

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of Gaza war protesters arrested in November after shutting down the Bay Bridge were in San Francisco court Thursday morning to be arraigned.

Defense attorneys for around 40 activists argued the charges against their clients should be dropped, and their request to get the opportunity to challenge the charges in front of a judge was granted.

Watch the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoCrime and Courts
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us