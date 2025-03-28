March Madness: Sweet 16 game transforms San Francisco's Chase Center

San Francisco's Chase Center transformed into a raucous college arena on Thursday as March Madness officially took over the city.

The NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 was held, and the winners advanced to the Elite 8 round, which will be held on Saturday. Fans from all over the country showed up to root for their homework college team.

"It’s a basketball town, so I’m definitely feeling the O’Connell Center energy here in San Francisco," said Steve Dee a Florida alum.

Dee, who was joined by a large contingent of Florida Gator fans, said he was excited to see the energy of college basketball take over the area.

He added he believes it's good for a region that's accustomed to cheering on professional teams.

"This place needs to host the Final Four and the Championship Game," he said.

Splash Sports Bar at Thrive City enjoyed its busiest night of the year, and it comes after a packed All-Star Game weekend in February.

Tom Balcom, Splash's general manager, said sporting events like March Madness are helping to rebuild the local economy.

"It’s kind of bringing back light to the hospitality," he said. "Post-COVID, everything was kind of eh.”