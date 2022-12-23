San Francisco

Woman Arrested After Children Found Dead Inside San Francisco Home

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the deaths of two young children in San Francisco. 

Officers were called to Navy Road Friday morning for two unresponsive kids. When they arrived, the parents led them to a 1-year-old baby girl and a five-year-old girl.

Despite medical aid, the two children died at the scene.

No word yet on the relationship the suspect had with the kids.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
