Christmas tradition at Glide: Iconic SF church expects to feed 4,000

A Christmas tradition in the spirit of giving has been going on at San Francisco’s iconic Glide Memorial Church for more than six decades.

Church leaders and volunteers are making enough ham, turkey and all the trimmings to feed about 5,000 people, and they’re expecting about 4,000.

The doors are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., and meals are served starting at 11 a.m.

Thom Jensen has more in the video above.