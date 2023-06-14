Cinemark closing theater complex at Westfield San Francisco

Movie theater chain Cinemark confirmed Wednesday it is closing its Century Theatres multiplex at Westfield shopping center in downtown San Francisco, citing what it calls a "comprehensive review of local business conditions."

It appears the 10-theater movie house will shut its doors as soon as Thursday.

"Cinemark can confirm it has decided to permanently close the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theater shortly before the conclusion of its lease term following a comprehensive review of local business conditions," a Cinemark representative said in a statement.

Cinemark's lease at Westfield San Francisco Centre was due to expire in September, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Cinemark's announcement comes just days after Westfield announced it is vacating the downtown San Francisco shopping center property and amid several other closures in the area surrounding Mid-Market and Union Square.

Just last month retailers Nordstrom, Old Navy and Coco Republic announced they would be shuttering their stores in the city's shopping district.