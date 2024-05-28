San Francisco

Partial daytime closures scheduled for busy 19th Avenue in SF

Two northbound lanes to shut down between Sloat Boulevard and Taraval Street over the next three days

By Stephen Ellison

A three-block stretch of northbound 19th Avenue in San Francisco will be partially closed during the daytime hours this week as crews work on pothole repairs and repaving, according to Caltrans.

The two-lane closures are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 through Friday, May 31 between Sloat Boulevard and Taraval Street, the agency said.

Motorists will be able to use the far-right lane of the three-lane corridor. All lanes will reopen after 3 p.m. each day, Caltrans said.

The following week, starting June 3, Caltrans crews will begin striping the roadway, and more paving repairs with lane closures may be necessary, Caltrans said.

More roadwork along 19th Avenue is scheduled between San Francisco State University and Golden Gate Park in spring 2025.

